Why corporate holiday gifts matter more than ever

As companies compete for talent, employee engagement, and customer loyalty, workplace recognition is becoming more than an occasional thank you. Compensation, management, flexibility and advancement remain fundamental, while gestures ranging from a personal note to corporate chocolate gifts can provide another way to acknowledge employees, clients and business partners.

Compartés helps explain why corporate holiday gifting can be viewed as part of a broader recognition strategy rather than simply a seasonal tradition. The significance of a gesture may have less to do with its price than with what it communicates: Someone considered the recipient and chose a tangible way to express appreciation.

A 2025 Snappy survey of 1,500 employed U.S. adults illustrates that perception. Sixty-seven percent said a meaningful gift increased their job satisfaction, while 43% associated one with feeling more connected to their team and workplace culture. Another 29% said receiving one made them want to remain with their company longer. Those responses do not prove that gifts cause retention, but they show how surveyed employees perceived their impact.

Why Recognition Has Become a Workplace Priority

Recognition matters beyond the holiday season. In 2024, 34% of U.S. workers surveyed by the Society for Human Resource Management reported a lack of recognition for their contributions. SHRM also identified four important workplace features associated with a positive employee experience: belonging to a cohesive team, finding purpose in one's work, receiving fair treatment, and being recognized for contributions.

Gallup and Workhuman tracked nearly 3,500 employees between 2022 and 2024 and found that well-recognized employees were 45% less likely to leave their organizations during the two-year period.

That finding concerns recognition broadly, not holiday gifts specifically. Gallup describes recognition as a form of workplace feedback that communicates which behaviors and contributions an organization values. A year-end gift is only one possible expression of it.

Gifting is also no substitute for the fundamentals. Compensation, effective management, flexibility, career development and healthy working conditions involve separate dimensions of the employee experience.

What the Data Says About Employee Gifting

Snappy's 2025 holiday survey found that 47% of respondents said they did not receive a holiday gift from their employer, although 67% wished they did.

Forty-three percent associated a meaningful gift with greater connection to their team and culture, while 31% reported feeling more engaged at work.

Those numbers measure employee sentiment. Respondents reported how they perceived meaningful gifts; the survey does not establish that gifting causes an employee to stay, perform better, or become more engaged.

Independent research provides broader context. Gallup and Workhuman found that employees receiving recognition that met at least four of its five criteria for strategic recognition were nine times as likely to be engaged as those whose recognition met none. That research examines workplace recognition overall rather than holiday gifting.

Why Personalization Can Matter More Than Price

Whether a gift feels intentional can help distinguish recognition from routine. Research on workplace recognition has found that a one-size-fits-all approach is less effective and that recognition should instead be tailored to the individual.

Custom Ink's 2025 Employee Holiday Gift Survey was conducted through Qualtrics among 1,051 U.S. adults working for companies with more than 10 employees. It found that 82% valued personalized gifts more, while 52% preferred having a choice among several gifts. The survey reported a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.

Choice can accommodate individual preferences without requiring an employer to determine what every recipient wants. Personalization can also go beyond adding someone's name to an object. Gallup's research on authentic recognition recommends referencing a specific contribution rather than relying on a generalized compliment.

Corporate Gifting Also Extends to Clients and Business Partners

The same principle can extend beyond employees. A holiday gesture can acknowledge an ongoing client or partner relationship outside a specific invoice, contract, or transaction.

Snappy's 2025 survey also asked respondents about gifts from brands. Among those participating in brand loyalty programs, 58% wished they received a holiday gift, while 30% said feeling seen by a brand was what made a loyalty gift memorable.

Those findings reflect perceptions and preferences; they do not demonstrate that gifting creates customer loyalty or generates sales. A holiday gift is better understood as acknowledgment of an existing business relationship rather than evidence of a commercial outcome.

What Makes Corporate Gifting Meaningful?

Thoughtfulness, relevance, personalization and appropriate timing can shape how a gesture is received. A gift reflecting the recipient's preferences or circumstances may communicate more individual recognition than one selected solely for convenience. In Snappy's survey, 62% of employees said a thoughtful note made a gift more meaningful.

Inclusivity and choice also matter. Rather than assuming every recipient shares the same tastes, traditions or preferences, employers can provide alternatives. Snappy found that 75% wanted to choose their own gift.

Recognition can take different forms. Sixty percent wanted the option to donate the value of an employee gift to a charitable cause, reinforcing that a meaningful gesture does not necessarily look the same to every recipient.

Timing can help connect recognition to its purpose. Whether the occasion is a holiday, milestone or another moment of appreciation, the gesture should have a clear context rather than feel automatic.

Whatever form it takes, a corporate gift should express appreciation without creating pressure to reciprocate or a sense of obligation. The purpose is recognition, not an expected exchange.

Conclusion: The Gesture Is Bigger Than the Gift

Corporate holiday gifting sits within a larger conversation about recognition and relationships. Survey research shows that many employees associate meaningful gifts with satisfaction, engagement and connection, while broader workplace studies have linked high-quality recognition with engagement and retention.

That does not make gifting a substitute for fair compensation, effective management, career development or good working conditions, nor does the available evidence establish that a holiday gift causes employees or customers to remain loyal. Instead, gifting can serve as one visible expression of appreciation within a broader relationship.

The most meaningful holiday recognition is ultimately less about checking a seasonal box than making appreciation visible to the person receiving it.

This story was produced by Compartés and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.