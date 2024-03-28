Where people in Massachusetts are moving to most

Fewer Americans moved in 2022, according to the latest Census data, but of those who did, 1 in 5 moved to a different state.

Population growth has returned to pre-pandemic norms; Southern states continued to record influxes in population, while the Northeast saw the biggest drops, particularly in New York and Pennsylvania. These trends largely continued into last year, according to United Van Lines' annual movers study. States with the most outbound moves in 2023 were New Jersey, Illinois, and North Dakota, which moved up 15 spots from the year before.

Stacker compiled a list of states people from Massachusetts are moving to the most using data from the Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people who moved from Massachusetts to a different state in 2022.

#25. Washington D.C.

- 1,401 people from Massachusetts moved to Washington D.C. in 2022, making up 0.65% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Massachusetts were the #12 most common origin for people moving to Washington D.C.

#24. Michigan

- 1,791 people from Massachusetts moved to Michigan in 2022, making up 0.83% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Massachusetts were the #27 most common origin for people moving to Michigan

#23. Oregon

- 2,062 people from Massachusetts moved to Oregon in 2022, making up 0.96% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Massachusetts were the #14 most common origin for people moving to Oregon

#22. Tennessee

- 2,424 people from Massachusetts moved to Tennessee in 2022, making up 1.13% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Massachusetts were the #27 most common origin for people moving to Tennessee

#21. Maryland

- 2,686 people from Massachusetts moved to Maryland in 2022, making up 1.25% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Massachusetts were the #15 most common origin for people moving to Maryland

#20. Arizona

- 3,143 people from Massachusetts moved to Arizona in 2022, making up 1.46% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Massachusetts were the #25 most common origin for people moving to Arizona

#19. Georgia

- 3,299 people from Massachusetts moved to Georgia in 2022, making up 1.54% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Massachusetts were the #22 most common origin for people moving to Georgia

#18. Ohio

- 3,523 people from Massachusetts moved to Ohio in 2022, making up 1.64% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Massachusetts were the #19 most common origin for people moving to Ohio

#17. Colorado

- 3,976 people from Massachusetts moved to Colorado in 2022, making up 1.85% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Massachusetts were the #21 most common origin for people moving to Colorado

#16. New Jersey

- 4,383 people from Massachusetts moved to New Jersey in 2022, making up 2.04% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Massachusetts were the #7 most common origin for people moving to New Jersey

#15. Virginia

- 4,709 people from Massachusetts moved to Virginia in 2022, making up 2.19% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Massachusetts were the #18 most common origin for people moving to Virginia

#14. Vermont

- 4,760 people from Massachusetts moved to Vermont in 2022, making up 2.22% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Massachusetts were the #1 most common origin for people moving to Vermont

#13. South Carolina

- 5,109 people from Massachusetts moved to South Carolina in 2022, making up 2.38% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Massachusetts were the #13 most common origin for people moving to South Carolina

#12. Illinois

- 5,625 people from Massachusetts moved to Illinois in 2022, making up 2.62% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Massachusetts were the #14 most common origin for people moving to Illinois

#11. Washington

- 5,773 people from Massachusetts moved to Washington in 2022, making up 2.69% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Massachusetts were the #11 most common origin for people moving to Washington

#10. North Carolina

- 6,781 people from Massachusetts moved to North Carolina in 2022, making up 3.16% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Massachusetts were the #15 most common origin for people moving to North Carolina

#9. Pennsylvania

- 7,541 people from Massachusetts moved to Pennsylvania in 2022, making up 3.51% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Massachusetts were the #11 most common origin for people moving to Pennsylvania

#8. Maine

- 8,663 people from Massachusetts moved to Maine in 2022, making up 4.04% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Massachusetts were the #1 most common origin for people moving to Maine

#7. Texas

- 9,565 people from Massachusetts moved to Texas in 2022, making up 4.46% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Massachusetts were the #26 most common origin for people moving to Texas

#6. Rhode Island

- 12,606 people from Massachusetts moved to Rhode Island in 2022, making up 5.87% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Massachusetts were the #1 most common origin for people moving to Rhode Island

#5. California

- 15,540 people from Massachusetts moved to California in 2022, making up 7.24% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Massachusetts were the #10 most common origin for people moving to California

#4. Florida

- 20,320 people from Massachusetts moved to Florida in 2022, making up 9.47% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Massachusetts were the #15 most common origin for people moving to Florida

#3. New York

- 20,673 people from Massachusetts moved to New York in 2022, making up 9.63% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Massachusetts were the #5 most common origin for people moving to New York

#2. Connecticut

- 21,256 people from Massachusetts moved to Connecticut in 2022, making up 9.90% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Massachusetts were the #2 most common origin for people moving to Connecticut

#1. New Hampshire

- 23,605 people from Massachusetts moved to New Hampshire in 2022, making up 11.00% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Massachusetts were the #1 most common origin for people moving to New Hampshire

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 51 states.