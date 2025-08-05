Where Americans are moving to in 2025, and why that can make reconnecting harder

Americans aren't moving residences quite as often as they used to, but an estimated 40 million did so in 2023. Of those 40 million, nearly 20%, or around 7.7 million, moved to a different state, according to data from the Census Bureau and Pew Research Center. If your friend or loved one was one of those 7.7 million Americans, you might be feeling a little lost without them.

Below, PeopleFinders takes a look at where, exactly, these relocators are moving to and shares tips for staying in touch with your far-flung friends and reconnecting with old pals you haven't spoken to in years.

States Experiencing the Highest Growth

In early 2025, the Census Bureau released data on population growth in individual states between April 1, 2020, and July 1, 2024. It found that the pandemic both accelerated certain trends that had been in place for several years and forged new migration patterns.

Texas

Everything is bigger in Texas when it comes to population growth, it seems. The Lone Star State gained an estimated 2,141,373 residents between April 2020 and July 2024, more than any other state in the country. Many transplants sought to take advantage of Texas’s low taxes and expanding job market.

Florida

While Florida didn’t add quite as many residents (1,834,023) as Texas did in the same time span, it did beat it in growth percentage. Long a destination for retirees, Florida’s population grew by 8.2% in the same time frame that Texas’s grew by just over 7%.

Idaho

The state that grew the most as a percentage of its population between April 2020 and July 2024 was not Texas or Florida, but Idaho. Bolstered largely by transplants from former Californians and Washingtonians searching for a lower cost of living, Idaho grew by 8.8%, or 162,479 residents. That net migration total pushed the state’s population to just over two million residents.

Utah

Though still robust, Utah’s population growth by percentage between April 2020 and July 2024 (7.1%) was slightly down from its median total by year between 2009 and 2024. Utah now has just over 3.5 million people, which places it at No. 30 on the country’s population list.

South Carolina

South Carolina is the only other state that reached at least 7% growth in the aforementioned time span. The Palmetto State added an estimated 360,579 residents for a total population of 5,478,831, which is good for a growth rate of exactly 7%.

3 Tips for Staying Connected and Reconnecting

Geographical distance can, unfortunately, cause friendships to slowly fade away as time goes by. It doesn't have to be that way, though. Here are four ways to hold onto your treasured bonds for as long as possible.

1. Send holiday cards and mementos.

There’s nothing wrong with calling up an old friend every now and then, but don’t underestimate the warm feelings that arrive alongside physical pieces of mail. Putting cards on the fridge can keep memories fresh throughout the year.

2. Plan reunions in each other’s home cities.

Texting can help keep friendships alive, but there’s simply no substitute for in-person communion. Your friend will probably be excited to welcome you to their new home after having some time to settle in, and they will also enjoy getting back to their old stomping grounds every once in a while.

3. Be vulnerable about your feelings.

Over time, unspoken emotions can accumulate and lead to emotional outbursts or hurt feelings. If you're feeling guilty about going AWOL on friends after you or they move away, go ahead and let it be known. Chances are, your buddies feel similarly. If you've lost touch and misplaced their phone numbers or contact information, use a reputable name search tool to help rekindle those friendly bonds.

Don’t Let Distance Drive a Wedge Between Friendships

It's important to be supportive of friends who move halfway across the country in search of greener professional pastures, but don't ignore your negative feelings. The same principles that helped you forge those unbreakable bonds in the first place—honesty, kindness, and the willingness to make new memories—will carry you through a lifetime of happiness.

This story was produced by PeopleFinders and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.