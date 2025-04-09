What's a dead cat bounce? Six terms to know for the trade war

NEW YORK — (AP) — Bulls, bears and dead cats are lurking in the background of President Donald Trump's trade war. As the effects of the administration's latest tariffs unfold, news consumers may confront unfamiliar terms related to investments or financial markets. Here is a guide to some of the most common words:

Bear market

A bear market is a term used by Wall Street when an index such as the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen 20% or more from a recent high for a sustained period of time.

Why use a bear to refer to a market slump? Bears hibernate, so they represent a stock market in retreat. In contrast, Wall Street’s nickname for a surging market is a bull market, because bulls charge.

Dead cat bounce

When stocks rebound briefly in a moment of free fall or uncertainty, it's known as a "dead cat bounce." That's from the notion that even a dead cat will bounce when it falls from a great enough height. The market recovery tends to be temporary and brief, and the downturn tends to resume.

Capitulation

Capitulation refers to the point when investors give up on the idea of recouping their losses and sell, often out of fear and intolerance of falling prices. This tends to happen during times of low confidence and high uncertainty and volatility.

Capitulation can sometimes indicate the bottom of a market, but it's easier to identify in retrospect.

Recession

A recession is a time when the economy shrinks and unemployment rises.

Recessions are officially declared by the obscure-sounding National Bureau of Economic Research, a group of economists who consider factors such as hiring trends, income levels, spending, retail sales and factory output. The bureau's Business Cycle Dating Committee defines a recession as “a significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and lasts more than a few months.”

The organization typically does not declare a recession until well after one has begun, sometimes as long as a year later.

In the days before Trump's most recent tariffs took effect, economists at Goldman Sachs raised their assessment of the odds the U.S. will experience a recession from 35% to as high as 65%, but the analysts rescinded that forecast Wednesday after his administration announced a 90-day pause on most of the levees.

‘Buy the dip’

"Buying the dip” refers to purchasing a stock or buying into the market right after it has lost value, at a discount. The phrase is commonly used by retail investors. Unfortunately, it's all but impossible to time the market, to know where the bottom will be or how long a recovery will take.

10-year Treasury note

The 10-year Treasury bond yield is the interest rate the U.S. government pays to borrow money for a decade. It's a key indicator of investor sentiment and economic conditions, and it helps set prices for all kinds of other loans and investments. The yield influences borrowing costs and signals expectations about inflation and economic growth.

Historically, Treasury bonds are considered one of the world's safest assets. That means investors often buy them when there's uncertainty in the market, which tends to lower the yield. Prices for the 10-year bonds tend to fall when confidence is high (and people buy assets perceived as riskier), which causes yields to rise.

In recent days, however, investors have sold Treasury bonds, which has sent the benchmark 10-year yield up. That could point to a lack of consumer confidence in Treasury bonds themselves, or any number of other factors.

Associated Press writers Stan Choe, Alex Veiga and Chris Rugaber contributed to this report.

The Associated Press receives support from Charles Schwab Foundation for educational and explanatory reporting to improve financial literacy. The independent foundation is separate from Charles Schwab and Co. Inc. The AP is solely responsible for its journalism.

