Belgium's Euro 2024 alternate jersey is leaked. Is it a tribute to comic-strip hero Tintin?

BRUSSELS — (AP) — Some Belgium soccer players in the European Championship this summer could resemble a world famous reporter.

Belgium's Euro 2024 alternate jersey is a tribute to Tintin, the intrepid Belgian reporter and comic-book legend, according to leaks on specialized websites.

The Belgian Football Association is set to unveil the new kit on Thursday at the Hergé Museum, which celebrates the career of Tintin's creator.

Coach Domenico Tedesco will also announce his squad that day for friendlies against Ireland and England this month.

Contacted by The Associated Press, the federation declined to confirm that the alternate jersey is light blue with a white collar, brown shorts and white socks in a tribute to Tintin's favorite outfit.

In his action-packed adventures, Tintin often wears a blue sweater over a white collared shirt paired with brown cutoff pants, white socks and brown shoes.

Nicknamed the Red Devils, Belgium's traditional first kit is red.

Tintin first appeared in the Brussels "Le Petit Vingtième" newspaper supplement in 1929 and traveled all over the globe. His adventures have sold more than 270 million comics worldwide and have been translated into 70 languages.

If confirmed, the tribute to Tintin is not expected to draw the same kind of controversy that emerged when Belgium requested to wear team jerseys with a "Love" label at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar because of a commercial link to a rave festival.

FIFA rules on team uniforms and equipment forced Belgium to change its World Cup plans.

Euro 2024 in Germany is scheduled from June 14-July 14.

