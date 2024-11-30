Vietnam approves $67 billion high-speed railway project between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh city

HANOI, Vietnam — (AP) — Vietnam on Saturday approved the construction of a high-speed railway connecting the capital Hanoi in the north to Ho Chi Minh city in the south at an estimated cost of $67 billion.

The ambitious railway line will stretch 1,541 kilometers (957 miles) between the Vietnamese capital and the financial capital in the south. The new train is expected to travel at speeds of up to 350 kph (217 mph), reducing the journey from the current 30 hours to just five hours.

The decision was taken by Vietnam's National Assembly, its parliament.

Construction is expected to begin in 2027 and Vietnam hopes that the first trains will start operating by 2035. But the country has been beleaguered by delays to its previous infrastructure projects.

The train will pass through 20 provinces and cities, with 23 passenger stations and five freight stations along the way. It will transport both people and goods and will also service defense purposes, state media said.

Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Danh Huy said that the project was a response to growing transport needs, and that several studies had underscored the need for faster options on the north-south corridor, state media said.

“This project is pivotal for restructuring transport shares and serves as a cornerstone for Vietnam’s leap into a new era of growth,” he said.

State media said that Vietnam will prioritize domestic funding for the project but may consider foreign loans if they are affordable and not restrictive.

