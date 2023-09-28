News

Video appears to show American solider who crossed into North Korea arriving back in the US

South Korea North Korea US FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson on July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. North Korea says on Wednesday, Sept. 27, it has decided to expel a U.S. soldier who crossed into the country through the heavily armed inter-Korean border in July. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File) (Morry Gash/AP)

The American soldier who sprinted into North Korea across the heavily fortified border between the Koreas two months ago arrived back in the U.S. early Thursday, local affiliate video appeared to show.

Pvt. Travis King’s release was secured with the help of ally Sweden and rival China, the White House said Wednesday. North Korea said it would expel King earlier the same day.

King appeared to walk off a plane in San Antonio, Texas.

