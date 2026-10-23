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Vance becomes a hurricane as it churns off the coast of Mexico

By Associated Press
Extreme Weather Pacific This satellite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Vance strengthening in the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration via AP) (National Oceanic and Atmospheric)
By Associated Press

MIAMI — Vance has become a hurricane as it churns off the coast of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said early Friday.

At 0900 GMT, Vance was a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph), and was about 440 miles (710 kilometers) south-southwest of Acapulco.

Vance is moving toward the north-northwest near 6 mph (9 kph), and this motion is expected to continue through the weekend.

The center said the storm is expected to strengthen rapidly and could be a major Category 3 hurricane before the end of the day.

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