US Atty: VA hospital nurse diluted veterans drugs, took half

BOSTON - A nurse in the hospice unit at the Bedford veterans hospital has been charged with stealing morphine, according to a release from the U.S. District Attorney.
Kathleen Noftle, 55, is accused of diluting morphine with water and splitting the doses between patients and herself.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says investigators found Noftle had previously resigned from a nursing job at a different hospital for "wasting narcotics."
She is due in federal court Wednesday on a charge of obtaining a controlled substance illegally and one count of tampering with a consumer substance.
Noftle faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, possibly $500,000 for both counts.
