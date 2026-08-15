Ukraine attacks Russia's Samara industrial site as Kyiv ramps up long-range strikes

A large-scale Ukrainian attack struck industrial infrastructure in Russia's southwestern Samara region Saturday, a Russian official said.

Ivan Noskov, head of the region's capital, Samara, said air defense forces had repelled a “massive” missile attack, with “localized damage” to the city’s industrial sites. He also said that medical assistance has been provided to those injured in the attack, but did not give further details.

Ukraine has stepped up its long-range aerial attacks on Russian military industries and energy facilities, aiming to cut Moscow's revenue for the war and make Russians feel the consequences of the invasion, now in its fifth year.

Zelenskyy says need for peace has to be felt in Russia

Writing on social media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv’s forces had carried out a strike against Samara’s Progress Center, which operates under Russian space agency Roscosmos and is involved in producing rocket technology and electronics.

He said that the strike used Ukraine’s domestically produced Flamingo missiles to hit the site, which is approximately 900 kilometers (560 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Zelenskyy also said Russia's Savasleyka air base, some 700 kilometers (430 miles) from the front line, had also been hit.

“Peace is needed, and this must be evident in Russia — through concrete damage to specific facilities,” Zelenskyy wrote.

While most of Ukraine’s strikes have a range of less than 200 kilometers (125 miles), its longer-range attacks have increased dramatically this year. It launched three times as many of those strikes in July as it did in January, according to data from ACLED, an independent conflict monitor. Repeatedly hitting deep into Russia has forced its military to stretch air defenses over a larger area.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense said Saturday that it had shot down 598 Ukrainian drones over 19 Russian regions, as well as the Black and Azov Seas and the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

Separately, two people, including a nine-year-old child, were wounded when a Ukrainian drone attack hit a private home in the town of Shatura in the Moscow region, local Gov. Andrey Vorobyov said.

Child killed in drone strike

Elsewhere, a Russian strike on an apartment block in southeastern Ukraine Saturday killed a three-month-old baby and wounded 11 people, local officials said.

Drones hit the building in the town of Marhanets, said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

Russia's Ministry of Defense also said that it had targeted warehouses and infrastructure at the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Izmail and Yuzhnyi.

Ukraine’s Air Force said that Russia launched 152 drones over the country Saturday, of which 124 were destroyed.

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