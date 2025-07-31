Trump seeks to use Canada's recognition of Palestinian state as leverage in trade talks

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Donald Trump said Canada's announcement it will recognize a Palestinian state "will make it very hard" for the U.S. to reach a trade agreement with its northern neighbor.

Trump's threat, posted in the early hours Thursday on his social media network, is the latest way he has sought to use his trade war to coerce countries on unrelated issues and is a swing from the ambivalence he has expressed about other countries making such a move.

The Republican president said this week that he didn't mind British Prime Minister Keir Starmer taking a position on the issue of formally recognizing Palestinian statehood. And last week he said that French President Emmanuel Macron's similar move was "not going to change anything."

But Trump, who has heckled Canada for months and suggested it should become its 51st U.S. state, indicated on Thursday that Prime Minister Mark Carney's similar recognition would become leverage ahead of a deadline he set in trade talks.

“Wow! Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine,” Trump said in his Truth Social post. “That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them. Oh’ Canada!!!”

Trump has threatened to impose a 35% tariff on Canada if no deal is reached by Friday, when he's said he will levy tariffs against goods from dozens of countries if they don't reach agreements with the U.S.

Some imports from Canada are still protected by the 2020 United States Mexico Canada Agreement, which is up for renegotiation next year.

Carney's announcement Wednesday that Canada would recognize a Palestinian state in September comes amid a broader global shift against Israel's policies in Gaza.

Though Trump this week said he was "not going to take a position" on recognizing a Palestinian state, he later said that such a move would be rewarding Hamas, whose surprise Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel prompted a declaration of war and a massive military retaliation from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump's new cudgel against Canada comes after he sought this week to impose steep tariffs on Brazil because it indicted its former President Jair Bolsonaro, a Trump ally who like the U.S. president has faced criminal charges for attempting to overturn the results of his election loss.

Citing a personal grievance in trade talks with Brazil and now Canada's symbolic announcement on a Palestinian state adds to the jumble of reasons Trump has pointed to for his trade war, such as stopping human trafficking, stopping the flow of fentanyl, balancing the budget and protecting U.S. manufacturing.

