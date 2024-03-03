Yogurt may reduce risk of type 2 diabetes, FDA says

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday announced it has decided that yogurt can claim that it may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

The FDA says that there is some evidence that eating at least two cups of yogurt each week can reduce type 2 diabetes, The Associated Press reported. However, there is no significant scientific agreement available.

Danone North America requested the qualified health claim back in 2018, the AP reported. In doing so, it provided information from studies and research. Danone North America is the U.S. branch of the French company. Its brands include Dannon, Activia and Horizon Organics.

Type 2 diabetes is a disease that affects around 36 million people in the United States.

It is the first qualified health claim that the FDA has made for yogurt, CNN reported.

Qualified health claims from the FDA “are supported by scientific evidence, but do not meet the more rigorous ‘significant scientific agreement’ standard required for an authorized health claim,” according to the FDA, per CNN. “To ensure that these claims are not misleading, they must be accompanied by a disclaimer or other qualifying language to accurately communicate to consumers the level of scientific evidence supporting the claim.”

Some other allowed qualified health claims in clause some cocoas that can reduce heart disease and cranberry juice that can reduce urinary tract infections for women, the AP reported.

“The petition to allow a qualified health claim related to type 2 diabetes to appear on yogurt labels followed the appropriate steps and included peer-reviewed research to support their petition,” said Dr. Caroline Passerrello, a registered dietitian nutritionist and an instructor in the University of Pittsburgh’s school of health and rehabilitation sciences, via email to CNN.

