Woman wins $1K from slot machine on 106th birthday, casino doubles winnings

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Reaching one’s 106th birthday is certainly a life victory, but a Wisconsin woman took it a step further, winning $1,000 in a slot machine at a Milwaukee casino.

>> Read more trending news

Serafina Papia Peterson, known as Sarah to family and friends, celebrated her birthday on Wednesday at the Arboretum Retirement Community in Menomonee Falls, WDJT-TV reported. Born on Aug. 23, 1917, in Milwaukee County, Peterson said she has lived in the area for all of her life.

She’s a regular at the local casino and has made a tradition of going there for her birthday every year.

Last Aug. 23 on birthday No. 106, Peterson won $1,000 at Potawatomi Casino in Milwaukee, according to WITI-TV. Two days later, was a winner again when the casino’s CEO, Dominic Ortiz, doubled her winnings, KOAT reported.

“We’ve welcomed Sarah every year for her birthday and are grateful that she and her family celebrate with us,” Ortiz said. “We were all elated when we heard about her big win and wanted to make her 106th birthday even more special.”

Peterson attended Milwaukee’s Lincoln High School, according to online records. She retired from American Motors in 1977, WDJT reported.

Peterson said the key to her longevity has been her love of family and affection for her dog, appropriately named Happy.

“They take good care of me. That’s what means a lot. That they love me,” Peterson told the television station. “Everybody loves me and I love them too. And I also love my little dog.”