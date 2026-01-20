Woman found dead on beach surrounded by dingoes

A woman from Canada was found dead on an Australian beach surrounded by several dingoes.

The woman had gone on a swim near K’gari, the largest sand island off Queensland’s coast, The Associated Press reported.

About 90 minutes later, her body had been found surrounded by the wild dogs. Two men driving an SUV on the beach said they found her body with about 10 dingoes near her, Police Inspector Paul Algie said.

Police said that her body was “interfered with” by the animals, but have not said how she died.

“We simply can’t confirm whether this young lady drowned or died as a result of being attacked by dingoes,” Algie said.

The woman’s name has not been released, but officials said she was 19 and had been working on K’gari, formerly known as Fraser Island, at a tourist location for about six weeks, the AP reported.

“She was a young, healthy Canadian woman who was enjoying the trip of a lifetime and working in a beautiful part of the world,” Algie said, according to NBC News. “That’s why this is such a tragic set of circumstances.”

