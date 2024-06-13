Woman finds family of coyote living under her house

LOS ANGELES — A woman in Los Angeles discovered that a coyote family had been living under her house.

The woman, Phaedra Harris, jumped out of bed on May 31 after she heard a woman screaming in the middle of the night, KNBC reported.

Harris knew those screams were associated with coyotes who had been frequenting the area, KTLA reported.

“Sure enough, this woman was just running for her life,” Harris said, according to the news outlet. “And I was like, ‘Get in here! Get your dog! Get in here!’”

Days before this encounter, Harris learned that these coyotes were living under her house, KNBC reported.

“My neighbor, she sent me a video of the coyotes coming out of my crawlspace,” Harris said, according to KTLA.

Harris got into contact with the Humane Wildlife Control, Inc. According to the new outlet, Humane Wildlife Control, Inc. is an organization that works to remove wildlife humanely. The crawlspace has since been closed off.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought that coyotes were right here, but yeah they’re here,” she said.





