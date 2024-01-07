What a gift: Woman wins $2M in Powerball after getting ticket as Christmas gift

WASHINGTON — A man’s early holiday shopping paid off in a big way for his wife. The Powerball ticket he bought three weeks before Christmas and wrapped up turned out to be a $2 million winner.

According to a news release from the DC Lottery, the man bought a Powerball Quick Pick ticket for his wife on Dec. 2. He held onto it until Christmas Day, when he gave it to her as a gift.

When the couple checked the numbers, they realized they had won a large prize.

“We are elated to find out we won, it’s life-changing,” the woman, identified only as Pamela V., told lottery officials. “We have kids in college so this will definitely help with college tuition.”

The winning Powerball ticket was bought at the Capitol Hill Safeway at 415 14th Street SE in Washington, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers for the Dec. 2 drawing were 28, 35, 41, 47 and 60, and the red Powerball was 3. Pamela V. matched the five white balls for $1 million and doubled the prize because the Power Play option was played, according to lottery officials.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pamela as the newest member of the DC Lottery Millionaire’s Club,” Frank Suarez, the DC Lottery’s executive director, said in a statement. “It’s an exciting time for her and her family and this win is also a boost to local business. The lottery retailer who sold this winning ticket is set to receive a $10,000 commission.”

The prize was the largest Powerball ticket for the DC Lottery in 2023.

Pamela V. said that she and her husband plan to save most of their money but also plan to take a Caribbean cruise, lottery officials said.

