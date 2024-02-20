WATCH: Texas Girl Scout troop robbed while selling cookies in front of Walmart

Girl Scouts from a Fort Worth, Texas, troop were robbed earlier this month while selling cookies in front of a Walmart, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

According to police, a man between 18 and 24 years old who was wearing a gray hoodie and a black beanie walked past a Girl Scout cookie stand located at the entrance to a Walmart, reached behind the table, grabbed the bag that contained the earnings for the day and ran to the parking lot.

The robbery happened about 2 p.m. on Feb. 11. Surveillance cameras captured the theft.

While the man got the money, he did not take any of the cookies.

A Girl Scout was standing behind the table with an adult.

Watch the theft below:

