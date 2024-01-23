WATCH: Fire truck spins out of control down icy neighborhood road

A fire truck hit a patch of ice following an ice storm, spinning out of control down a residential street outside of St. Louis on Monday.

While no one was injured, the 56,000-pound fire truck did a 360-degree spin on the ice-covered street in Imperial, Missouri, and just missed hitting a home. It did not miss hitting a Chevy Cruze that was parked near the home.

The Rock Community Fire Protection District said on Facebook that no one sustained serious injuries from the incident.

