USPS to release Bruce Lee Forever stamp to honor martial arts legend

The U.S. Postal Service is kicking off the new year with a new stamp that will honor martial artist and actor Bruce Lee.

The agency announced that the Forever stamp depicting an image of Lee in a flying kick will be released on Feb. 18.

The painting of Lee is in black and white against a yellow brush stroke, referencing his costume in “The Game of Death” film. The positioning of Lee and the words “Bruce Lee USA Forever” makes it appear as if Lee is breaking the words in half.

“Lee captivated film audiences with his skill, charisma and screen presence and inspired a generation of young fans to explore action movies, mixed martial arts and Asian culture,” the USPS said in the announcement.

Lee had his first role when he was only an infant in 1941, but got his big break in the U.S., appearing in shows such as “Batman” and “The Green Hornet. He is best known for the films “Fist of Fury,” “The Way of the Dragon” and “Enter the Dragon.”

His final film, which was released five years after his death, was “Game of Death,” according to IMDB.

He was 32 years old when he died of cerebral edema, or swelling of the brain, People magazine reported. He had taken a nap after having a headache and never woke up. He was found unconscious and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

