UAW strike expands to 38 more GM, Stellantis plants in 20 states

The United Auto Workers union on Friday upped the pressure against General Motors and Stellantis, expanding strikes against the automakers to 38 parts distribution facilities across 20 states.

Union president Shawn Fain called for employees to walk off the job amid ongoing strikes at a General Motors plant in Missouri, a Stellantis plant in Ohio and a Ford plant in Michigan. Fain said Friday that negotiators have made progress at Ford, but “at GM and Stellantis, it’s a different story.”

“Both of those companies have rejected all of our job security proposals,” he said in a video streamed on social media.

“Both GM and Stellantis have rejected our profit-sharing proposals, and both companies have rejected our proposals to convert temps. So today, at noon Eastern Time, all of the parts distribution facilities at General Motors and Stellantis are being called to stand up and strike.”

The strikes will target 18 General Motors facilities in Michigan, Ohio, Colorado, Wisconsin, Illinois, Nevada, California, Texas, West Virginia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and Pennsylvania. They will also include 20 Stellantis facilities in Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Colorado, Illinois, California, Oregon, Georgia, Virginia, Florida, Texas, New York and Massachusetts.

“We will shut down parts distribution until those two companies come to their senses and come to the table with a serious offer,” Fain said Friday.

As of Friday, about 18,600 of UAW’s 146,000 members were on strike, The Associated Press reported. The union is aiming to secure wage increases and other benefits, pointing to record profits for the automakers in recent years.

The companies have argued that they can’t afford to meet UAW’s demands, which they say will put them at a disadvantage compared to their competitors who do not have union employees, according to CNN.

Employees at a General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville, Missouri, a Stellantis assembly plant in Toledo, Ohio, and a Ford plant in Wayne, Michigan, walked off the job on Sept. 15, launching the strike — the first to target all of the Big Three automakers at once.

According to the UAW, workers were called to strike Friday at the following locations:

General Motors facilities:

Pontiac Redistribution Center in Pontiac, Michigan

Willow Run Redistribution Center in Belleville, Michigan

Ypsilanti Processing Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

Davidson Road Processing Center in Burton, Michigan

Flint Processing Center in Swartz Creek, Michigan

Lansing Redistribution Center in Lansing, Michigan

Cincinnati Parts Distribution Center in West Chester, Ohio

Denver Parts Distribution Center in Aurora, Colorado

Hudson Parts Distribution Center in Hudson, Wisconsin

Chicago Parts Distribution Center in Bolingbrook, Illinois

Reno Parts Distribution Center in Reno, Nevada

Rancho Cucamonga Parts Distribution Center in Rancho Cucamonga, California

Fort Worth Parts Distribution Center in Roanoke, Texas

Martinsburg Parts Distribution Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia

Jackson Parts Distribution Center in Brandon, Mississippi

Charlotte Parts Distribution Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Memphis ACDelco Parts Distribution Center in Memphis, Tennessee

Philadelphia Parts Distribution Center in Lang Horne, Pennsylvania

Stellantis facilities: