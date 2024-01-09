Trending

Tornado slams Florida Panhandle, leaves path of destruction

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Damage

Florida storms They Bay County Sheriff's Office shared images of storm destruction from the Florida Panhandle. (Bay County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Severe weather has battered Florida leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

>> Read more trending news

Social media posts showed what the winter storm left behind including a home that is tilting on its side, wedged between two other buildings, the Panama City News Herald reported.

The newspaper said the Panama City beachfront home had a taxable value of just over $1 million, according to the Bay County Property Appraiser’s Office.

Video shared on social media from Panama City showed debris scattered on the roads and heavy winds as well as the tilted home.

An RV park in Marianna, Florida, had several trailers destroyed by the storms. Search and rescue operations were being conducted on Tuesday morning.

The east side of the city also has many homes without roofs and trees and wires scattered on the ground, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

One person shared what appeared to be a tornado crossing Interstate 10 near Marianna.

The state’s chief financial officer and state fire marshal, Jimmy Patronis, shared images of the damage and flooding that is being found in the state. He did not provide a location as to where the images were taken late Tuesday morning.

But law enforcement in Bay County told people to stay home now that the storm has moved on.

“The Bay County Sheriff’s Office urges everyone that can possibly avoid the roads this morning to stay home. Some have taken to the roads to see the damage and it is making it very difficult for first responders who are rushing to help people who may be trapped in damaged homes and injured. Please stay home this morning,” deputies said, according to WBBM.

Bay County, January 9, 2024. Storm damaged areas.

Posted by Bay County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Image 1 of 16
Storm damage

Florida storms Storms left a path of destruction across the Florida Panhandle. (Bay County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read