Tornado slams Florida Panhandle, leaves path of destruction

Severe weather has battered Florida leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

>> Read more trending news

Social media posts showed what the winter storm left behind including a home that is tilting on its side, wedged between two other buildings, the Panama City News Herald reported.

>>>>>>>>>>> Panama city beach#Tornado Panama city beach, Fl oceanfront on gulf dr. This morning Next to schooner's 2nd time this house has collapsed now pic.twitter.com/9U9H0Mx6Rq — Vers-Les-Cieux (@ruta_estrella) January 9, 2024

The newspaper said the Panama City beachfront home had a taxable value of just over $1 million, according to the Bay County Property Appraiser’s Office.

Video shared on social media from Panama City showed debris scattered on the roads and heavy winds as well as the tilted home.

An RV park in Marianna, Florida, had several trailers destroyed by the storms. Search and rescue operations were being conducted on Tuesday morning.

Search and rescue efforts underway at the FL Caverns RV Park after severe weather swept through the area this morning. Multiple tornadoes have been reported along FL's Panhandle. pic.twitter.com/mAB3QoaGLo — The National Weather Desk (@natwxdesk) January 9, 2024

The east side of the city also has many homes without roofs and trees and wires scattered on the ground, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

Tornado damage on the east side of Marianna, Florida - some homes are missing roofs, many trees and wires down, some buildings look like this one now. This is the same storm that came ashore at Panama City. #flwx pic.twitter.com/WEl6dabnEL — Bryce Shelton (@BryceShelton01) January 9, 2024

One person shared what appeared to be a tornado crossing Interstate 10 near Marianna.

The state’s chief financial officer and state fire marshal, Jimmy Patronis, shared images of the damage and flooding that is being found in the state. He did not provide a location as to where the images were taken late Tuesday morning.

More incoming visuals from officials on the ground. Was primarily a wind event in these parts…. pic.twitter.com/sDoQQgJdJn — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) January 9, 2024

But law enforcement in Bay County told people to stay home now that the storm has moved on.

“The Bay County Sheriff’s Office urges everyone that can possibly avoid the roads this morning to stay home. Some have taken to the roads to see the damage and it is making it very difficult for first responders who are rushing to help people who may be trapped in damaged homes and injured. Please stay home this morning,” deputies said, according to WBBM.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 Florida storms Storms left a path of destruction across the Florida Panhandle. (Bay County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

© 2024 Cox Media Group