Super Bowl LVIII: Travis Kelce will skip Grammy Awards to prepare for big game

Taylor Swift has been a visible supporter at Travis Kelce’s NFL games this season. However, the Kansas City Chiefs’ star tight end will not be able to support the pop superstar in person at Sunday’s Grammy Awards ceremony.

Kelce has this thing called Super Bowl LVIII to prepare for, along with his teammates. The defending Super Bowl champions are playing in their fourth Super Bowl in five seasons and will face the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for,” Kelce said during an appearance Wednesday on the Pat McAfee Show, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Unfortunately, I’ve got to get ready for this big ol’ Super Bowl we got in a week.”

Swift, who already has 12 Grammy Awards, has been nominated in six categories this year, the Los Angeles Times reported. That includes nominations for album of the year, record of the year, song of the year, best pop vocal album and best pop solo performance and best pop duo/group Performance, according to Billboard.

If Swift wins album of the year honors, she will make history as the first artist to win the award four times, the music website reported.

It is still unclear whether the singer can attend Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

She kicks off the Asian and Australian legs of her Eras tour on Feb. 7, with four shows at the Tokyo Dome in Japan, Billboard reported. After finishing up in Tokyo on Feb. 10, Swift could conceivably fly east to Las Vegas for the big game.

But then she returns to the stage in Melbourne, Australia, for a show on Feb. 16.

The 2024 Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, exactly one week before the Super Bowl. Comedian Trevor Noah will host the show for the fourth time, according to Billboard.

