Shelter dog at adoption event alerts man of impending seizure

A dog looking for its forever home ended up alerting a man to a medical emergency.

Sienna is a 4-year-old Labradoodle-pit bull mix who had been found as a stray and was being put up for adoption through Campbell County Animal Care and Control Facility in Rustburg, Virginia, WRC reported.

Earlier this month, during an adoption event, Sienna was greeting potential owners until she broke away from a group and went to a man.

Shelter employees shared the story on Facebook, writing, “She sat quietly at his feet, refused to budge, and softly placed her paw on his leg. It wasn’t a trick. It wasn’t prompted. It was pure intuition.”

The man’s wife said that her husband was having the early signs of a myoclonic seizure.

Josh Davis said he has epilepsy and did not take his medication the morning of the event, The Washington Post reported.

Davis didn’t have a full seizure.

His wife was able to get him home, where he rested.

As for Sienna, the shelter received many requests for adoption, but most did not work out because the families had cats, the Post reported.

But one did.

Shannon Sweeny had applied to adopt Sienna before the news of her extraordinary talent was shared because Sienna looked like Sweeny’s former dog, who had recently died.

Sweeny’s son Ransom has epilepsy but hasn’t had a seizure in several years. Ransom had also recently lost his pet rabbit, so Sienna’s coming into their lives had perfect timing, and she has not left Ransom’s side.

“The bunny went everywhere with him, and now Sienna, not as conveniently bunny-sized, goes everywhere with him. Sienna is filling the holes in our hearts,” Sweeny told the Post.

© 2025 Cox Media Group