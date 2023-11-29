Shannen Doherty reveals cancer spread to her bones

“Beverly Hills, 90210” star Shannen Doherty says that her stage 4 breast cancer has spread to her bones.

“I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better,” Doherty, 52, told People, according to a story published Wednesday. “I’m just not — I’m not done.”

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She had a mastectomy and underwent chemotherapy and radiation, People reported. A couple of years later, in 2017, she announced on Instagram that she was in remission, but the cancer returned two years later. The following year, Doherty announced that she had been diagnosed with metastatic stage 4 cancer.

In June, Doherty shared that her cancer spread to her brain, CNN reported. She had surgery to remove a tumor that she had named Bob from her brain, according to ”Good Morning America.”

“When you ask yourself, ‘Why me? Why did I get cancer?’ and then ‘Why did my cancer come back? Why am I stage 4?,’ that leads you to look for the bigger purpose in life,” she said, according to People.

Doherty’s acting career has spanned more than four decades. Her acting credits include “Charmed,” “Heathers,” “21 Jump Street,” “Little House on the Prairie” and “Our House,” according to IMDb.com.

