Several Peso Pluma concerts canceled after Mexican cartel issues threats

Mexican singer Peso Pluma has received death threats from a cartel in Mexico, warning him not to appear in a concert in Tijuana, according to a report.

Venues promoting the the 24-year-old singer, whose legal name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, have already canceled concerts scheduled for Thursday in Milwaukee; Friday in Rosemont, Illinois; and Saturday in Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Pluma has a concert scheduled for Oct. 14 in Tijuana, according to The Arizona Republic. He is also scheduled to appear in Southern California on Sept. 30 at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

According to the Republic, the singer received threats from the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Three apparent banners threatening Pluma were found early Tuesday in Tijuana, the Union-Tribune reported.

Pluma’s music references drugs and violence, according to the newspaper. In a music video for last year’s hit song “Siempre Pendientes” -- “Always Ready” -- the artist holds a machine gun and tells the story of a foot soldier for Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, the Los Angeles Times reported. It is one of several of the musician’s songs that praise Guzmán, the founder of the Sinaloa drug cartel.

That did not please members of the rival Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

“This goes to Peso Pluma, refrain from presenting yourself on October 14 because it will be your last show due to your disrespect and loose tongue, you show up and we are going to (break you),” the banner said, according to the Republic.

One person was arrested in connection with the banner incident, Tijuana Security Secretary Fernando Sánchez told the Union-Tribune. He added that the Baja California Attorney General’s Office has opened an investigation.

Pluma performed at Tuesday’s MTV Music Video Awards ceremony in Newark, New Jersey. The musician made history by becoming the first música Mexicana star to perform on the VMA stage, Rolling Stone reported.

He has more than 50 million listeners a month on Spotify, according to WTMJ-TV.

Pluma has not commented on the alleged threats, the Republic reported.

