Several employees injured after explosion at Illinois plant

DECATUR, Ill. — Several employees were injured Sunday after an explosion and fire at an Illinois plant, authorities said.

According to a spokesperson for Archer Daniel Midland Co. in Decatur, the company’s East Plant experienced an explosion in ADM’s processing complex, the Herald & Review newspaper of Decatur reported.

The explosion occurred at about 7:11 p.m. CDT, according to the newspaper. It was unclear how many employees were injured.

Heavy smoke was seen coming from the northeast side of Decatur, WAND-TV reported.

In a statement, ADM spokesperson Dane Lisser said the company contacted the Decatur Fire Department.

“Several employees were injured and transported to the local hospital for treatment,” Lisser said. “Our thoughts are with our colleagues. We do not have a confirmed cause at this time.”

Weather cameras from WCIA-TV caught smoke rising from the plant.

Sunday’s incident was the third time this year that there was either a fire or explosion at the plant, WAND reported. In April, three employees were injured in an explosion at ADM’s west plant, according to the television station.

On Aug. 28, two Decatur firefighters were hurt while battling a three-alarm fire at the east plant. It took 46 firefighters to fight the blaze and took 13 hours to contain it completely, WFLD-TV reported.