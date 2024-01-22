Sen. Tim Scott announces engagement

Sen. Tim Scott, who ran for the Republican presidential nomination and is considered a contender to become the next nominee’s VP pick, announced over the weekend that he’s gotten engaged.

The South Carolina Republican said he proposed to his girlfriend, Mindy Noce, at a beach in Kiawah Island in South Carolina on Saturday, The Washington Post reported. Noce, an interior designer who lives in Charleston, had been dating Scott for more than a year, according to The New York Times.

“She said YES,” Scott wrote Sunday in a post on social media. “Mindy, thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world.”

Scott told the Post on Sunday that, as an introverted guy, talking about his engagement was “uncomfortable in a way, but it’s the most exciting thing I’ll do with my life besides making Jesus my Lord.”

“I’ve been very patient and prayerful, and I’m really excited and somewhat nervous, and I couldn’t be more thankful for having found a soul mate and someone who shares a lot of the same interests, passions and goals that I do,” he said.

Scott said he was introduced to Noce at church and bonded with her during Bible study. He told the Post that he asked her parents for their blessing about two weeks before Christmas.

Noce has three children from a previous marriage, according to the newspaper.

A longtime bachelor, Scott went public with his relationship with Noce during an event during his campaign for the GOP presidential nomination in November 2023, The Post and Courier reported. The 58-year-old has not been married before, prompting speculation about his personal life which he longs sought to keep private, according to the newspaper.

Last week in New Hampshire, Scott shared his endorsement for former President Donald Trump to become the Republican presidential nominee.

“We need a president who will unite our country,” he said Friday. “We need Donald Trump.”

