Sam’s Club customer attacks employees over pizza order

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A worker at a Georgia Sam’s Club said she was attacked by a customer who came into the warehouse club minutes before closing and wanted to place an order for pizza.

The incident was caught on video and has led to demands by Sam’s Club employees to have security present in the store at all times.

Cierra Monroe spoke to WSB and said that a mother and her two daughters came in two minutes before closing at the Henry County, Georgia, location, and wanted to order two whole pizzas on July 10.

But workers said it was too late to order full pizzas, WSB reported.

Monroe said the woman then came into the kitchen and punched her in the face. The woman’s daughters followed her mother into the kitchen. Other workers eventually broke up the fight.

“The mom, she gets upset and she goes from in front of the register, and she comes back into the kitchen, and when she comes into the kitchen, she swings on me,” Monroe told WSB. “Once she swings on me, she punches me in my face and then her two daughters come from the front. I was not expecting that at all.”

The woman was identified as Andreana McKnight. A warrant has also been issued for McKnight’s daughter Victoria Wilson, who is pregnant and was taken to an area hospital.

Monroe said there had been another altercation before this one and she doesn’t understand why her employer doesn’t have a security guard on site.

“I just feel like we need to have security from the moment we open to the moment we close, every day, seven days a week,” she said.

When asked by WSB about full-time security, which employees want to see in the store, Sam’s Club corporate offices only said that staff safety was a priority and that they’re cooperating with Henry County police on the investigation.





