Run for the Roses: Kentucky Derby races Saturday

The 2025 Kentucky Derby is ready to run.

The first race of the Triple Crown is scheduled to be run at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

It will be the 151st running of the race.

The first race is at 11 a.m.

But the “Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports” or “America’s Race” doesn’t happen until later in the day. Post time is 6:57 p.m. according to the official Kentucky Derby website.

Journalism (3-1) is the favorite as of Friday, but the odds can change. You also have Sovereignty at 5-1 and Sandman at 6-1, CBS News reported.

Whoever wins will take home a bunch of cash for their owner, with the number one horse getting $3.1 million out of the $5 million purse. The rest of the money will be split between the second and third finishers.

After Saturday’s race, there will still be two more to complete the Triple Crown: the 150th Preakness Stakes on May 17 and the Belmont Stakes on June 7.

