Reports of shots fired at Corry Station, NAS Pensacola; sheriff says no signs of shooting

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Corry Station
Corry Station, NAS Pensacola FILE PHOTO: The Center for Information Warfare Training and Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Damage Controlman Fireman Neo B. Greene III) (Seaman Neo Greene/Center for Information Warfare T)
Officials are investigating an alleged incident at Naval Air Station, Pensacola, Florida.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of shots fired at about 10 a.m. CT at Corry Station, a sub-instillation at the Navy base, WEAR and WALA reported.

The sheriff said a complete sweep of the buildings showed no indications of shots fired, but they are still investigating. They planned to be on the base for about an hour.

According to a post on X.com, the Corry Station gates as well as the NAS Pensacola Main and West gates are closed due to the incident.

Base officials initially posted on X that there was “a potential incident” at the base.

Base officials then said it was an “active shooter situation.”

The sheriff’s office, along with the Pensacola Police Department, Florida Highway Patrol and area fire crews and ambulance crews have responded, the News Journal reported.

WEAR reported on air that at least two helicopters were flying over the area.

NAS Pensacola was the site of a shooting on Dec. 6, 2019, that was described by the Department of Justice as a terrorist attack. A member of Saudi Arabia’s air force was attending training on the base at the time when he opened fire in a classroom, killing three people and wounding eight, the DOJ said.

Corry Station houses one of the Navy’s Information Warfare Corps Training Command, one of four such commands.

Check back for more on this developing story.


