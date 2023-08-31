Recall alert: TOMY recalls high chairs

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of high chairs.

>> Read more trending news

The Boon Flair and Flair Elite highchairs made by TOMY have bolts used to connect the seat to the base that can become loose and allow the seat to come off the base, posing a fall hazard, the CPSC said.

About 83,000 chairs were recalled in the U.S. with another 2,850 recalled in Canada.

The Boon Flair chairs that were recalled were sold before September 2016. The recall also covered all Flair Elite models.

The Flair models have a gray plastic pedestal base and were sold in 10 color combinations: blue/white (model No. B701), white/orange (model No. B702, B706, B717, B731), pink/white (model No. B703), green/white (model No. B704), gray/green (model No. B10147), white (model No. B11068), gray (model No. B11069), white/gray (model No. B11401), white/blue (model No. B707, B718) and red/white (model No. B708, B709).

The Flair Elite were sold in white and orange molded plastic seat with a white tray and a metal pedestal base (model No. B751).

The model numbers can be found on a label under the base of the highchair.

They were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Toys R Us and other brick-and-mortar stores, plus Amazon, Target, Walmart and Bed Bath & Beyond online. The Flair cost $230 to $250 from January 2008 to February 2017. The Flair Elite was sold from 2008 to 2008 for $380.

Owners of the highchairs are being told not to use them and contact TOMY for a free repair kit.

For more information, call TOMY at 866-725-4407 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT or visit the company’s website.





©2023 Cox Media Group