Recall alert: High-powered magnetic ball kits sold on Walmart.com recalled due to ingestion hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of around 4,240 high-powered magnetic ball kits due to an ingestion hazard.

The CPSC said the Relax 5mm Science Kit, Large Hematite Magnets Magnetic Stones Building Blocks do not comply with mandatory federal magnet regulation requirements. That is because the kits have one or more magnets that fit the agency’s small parts cylinder. The magnets are also reportedly stronger than they are permitted to be.

This can lead to perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning, and death if digested.

The recall involves the 5mm magnetic balls that are small, spherical, loose and separable neodymium rare-earth magnets with a strong magnetic flux, the CPSC said. The magnets are sold in a set of 216 multi-colored magnetic balls. They are sold in a clear, plastic case and a portable tin storage box. The set also includes a black storage bag.

If you have one of the recalled kits, you should stop using it immediately and take it away from children. You should then contact Joybuy for a pre-paid label to return the product for a full refund. The company is contacting all purchasers they are aware of to notify them about the recall, the CPSC said.

The agency said no injuries were reported from the use of this particular item, according to The Associated Press.

The CPSC said around 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated at hospital emergency rooms from 2017 through 2021. The agency is aware of seven deaths involving the ingestion of hazardous magnets. Two of the deaths occurred outside of the United States.

The recalled kits were sold online at Walmart.com from February 2022 through April 2023 through Joybuy for between $14 and $15.

You can contact Joybuy Marketplace Express at 302-426-4543 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST Monday through Friday. You can also email oversea-service@jd.com or visit their website.

