Recall alert: 9K roller blinds recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 9,500 Foiresoft Zebra Roller Blinds.

The blinds have looped cords that pose a strangulation hazard to children, the CPSC said.

They were sold on Amazon in various colors and sizes from December 2022 through July 2023 for between $50 and $175. Foiresoft is printed on the sticker on the top.

The CPSC said that consumers should not use them and contact Softfunch Inc. for a refund. Owners of the recalled blinds will show proof that they’ve destroyed them by cutting the cords and taking a photo of the damage before throwing the blinds away.

For more information, contact Softfunch at 800-518-4391 from 8 a.m. to noon ET Monday through Thursday or via email. You can also visit the company’s website for more information.

