Recall alert: 700K Wagner steamers recalled, can cause burns

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 700,000 power steamers because they can cause burns.

The agency said the hose on the Wagner 900 Series Power Steamers can become excessively hot, and the nozzle/gun can expel hot water when in use. The hot water can burn someone.

There have been at least 156 reports of the hose getting too hot or the device spraying hot water, including 50 reports of burns.

The recall affects Models 905e Auto Steamer, 915e On-Demand Power Steamer and the 925e Steam Machine Elite Steamer.

The model number is on the bottom of the steamer.

They were sold at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart, Target, HSN, QVC, and online at Amazon and Wagnerspraytech.com from November 2018 to March 2026 for between $130 and $200, the CPSC said.

Consumers were told not to use them and reach out to Wagner for a free repair kit.

For more information contact the company at 800-962-6118, by email or online.

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