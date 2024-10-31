Recall alert: 46K floating entertainment centers recalled, may fall from wall

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 46,700 floating entertainment centers that may fall from the wall they are mounted on.

The CPSC said the Manhattan Comfort Floating Wall Theater Entertainment Centers and Panels could come off the wall if toggle bolts are not used to attach them to drywall.

The bottom panel also needs the safety screw installed when the panel is attached to any surface. There have been 51 reports of the panels falling.

The entertainment centers came in white gloss, black gloss, nut brown, maple cream or off-white finishes.

The following products are part of the recall:

23700- Cabrini 1.8,

23751 Nut Brown

23572 White Gloss

23753 Black Gloss

23754 Maple Cream

23800- Cabrini 2.2

23851 Nut Brown

23852 White Gloss

23853 Black Gloss

23854 Maple Cream

25100- City 1.8

25151 Nut Brown

25152 White Gloss

25153 Maple Cream

25200- City 2.2

25251 Nut Brown

25252 White Gloss

25253 Maple Cream

27900- Utopia

27951 Off White

27952 Maple Cream

The entertainment centers were sold online at Wayfair, Home Depot, Target, Overstock, Macys, Lowes and other retailers from Marcy 2015 through March 2024 for between $380 and $1,465.

If you have the recalled centers, you should contact Manhattan Comfort for a free repair kit.

For more information call the company at 888-230-2225 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET Friday. You can also visit the company’s website or reach out via email.

©2024 Cox Media Group