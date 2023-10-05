Recall alert: 38K children’s blanket sleepers, robes recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 38,700 children’s blanket sleepers and hooded robes because they do not meet federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear.

The CPSC said the Rene Rofe Girl sleepers and robes are made of 100% polyester and were sold in sizes for ages 6 to 14 years old.

“Rene Rofe Girl,” size, style number, washing instructions, PO #JZJ0005 and 6/1 are printed on the label on the neck.

They have style numbers 426989 or 436989 printed on the same label.

The following GPU numbers are part of the recall:

ACG2103

ACG2101

ACG2106

ACG2107

ACG2104

ACG2109

ACG2105

ACG2102

ACG2108

ACG2112

ACG2110

ACG2115

ACG2116

ACG2113

ACG2118

ACG2114

ACG2111

ACG2117

They were sold online at Amazon, Fashionnova.com, Ruelala.com and children’s clothing stores nationwide from November 2021 to January 2023 for about $15, according to the CPSC.

Owners of the blanket sleepers or hooded robes should stop using them and contact International Intimates for a refund. The items should be cut in half and a photo taken of the destroyed products. That photo will then need to be sent to the company by email and the refund will be issued.

For more information, consumers can call International Intimates at 877-623-2536 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or contact the company online or by email.

©2023 Cox Media Group