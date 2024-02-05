Recall alert: 2.1M Teslas recalled over font size

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 2.1 million Teslas vehicles because of an issue with font size.

The NHTSA said the warning lights’ font size is too small and can make it difficult to read critical safety information.

The recall affects the following vehicles:

2012-2023 Model S

2016-2024 Model X

2017-2023 Model 3

2019-2024 Model Y

2024 Cybertruck

The wrong font size can appear on the instrument panel under brake, park and antilock brake system slights.

The font size will be increased through an over-the-air software update for free. Owners will receive letters concerning the recall after March 30, the NHTSA said.

For more information, you can call Tesla directly at 877-798-3752. The company’s internal number for this recall is SB-24-00-003.

