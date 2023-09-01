Recall alert: 167K glass doorknobs recalled due to laceration hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of glass doorknob sets.

>> Read more trending news

Prime-Line glass doorknobs have been recalled because they can crack and separate from the doorknob assembly which creates a laceration hazard, according to CPSC.

The recall involves Prime-Line’s glass doorknobs that have been sold under the Defender Security, Gate-House and Reliabilt brands, CPSC reported. They were sold in bronze, brass, satin nickel, matte black and chrome finishes.

About 167,000 glass doorknobs have been recalled in the U.S. and around 10,265 recalled in Canada.

If you have the recalled doorknobs, CPSC says to stop using them immediately. There have been five reports of lacerations that needed stiches after the recalled doorknobs broke.

The model numbers for the items involved in the recall are: E 2279; E 2279-L; E 2311; E 2317; E 2328; E 2496; E 2497; E 2536; E 2536-L; E 2537; E 2537-L, E 2750, and E 2797. The model number can be found on the top right of the packaging.

They were sold at home improvement stores across the country and online at Amazon.com, Wayfair.com and other websites from Feb. 2022 through April 2023 for between $20 and $45.

If you have the recalled doorknobs, contact Prime-Line for instructions to get a full refund, CPSC said. You can call them at 800-729-6123 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST Monday through Friday, by email at glassknobs@realtimereports.net or online on Prime-Line’s website.

©2023 Cox Media Group