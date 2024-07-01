Recall alert: 145K Toyotas recalled over air bag issue

Toyota has recalled more than 145,200 vehicles after the company found an issue with the side air bags.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Toyota has recalled the following 2024 vehicles:

Toyota Grand Highlander

Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid

Lexus TX350

Lexus TX500 Hybrid

Lexus TX550 Hybrid+

The driver’s side curtain air bag may not unroll as it should and may deploy outside an open window.

A fix is being developed but has not been finalized yet.

Owners of the recalled vehicles will receive a letter in the mail in August alerting them to the issue, and a second letter when a repair has been developed.

For more information, owners can call Toyota directly at 800-331-4331. The internal numbers for the Toyota recalls are 24TB09 or 24TA09 while the Lexus numbers are 23LB05 or 24LA05.

