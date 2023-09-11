Powerball: No winner in Saturday’s drawing; jackpot rises to $522 million

The jackpot for the Powerball lottery rose Monday to an estimated $522 million after no winning ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing.

>> Read more trending news

The winning numbers were 11-19-29-63-68 and the red Powerball was 25.

If someone matches all five numbers plus the Powerball, the winner will have the choice of $522 million, paid in yearly allotments, or a lump sum of $252.4 million.

One person who purchased the Power Play option won $2 million after matching all five numbers, lottery officials said. The winning $2 million ticket was sold in Florida.

Two people won $1 million after matching all five numbers. The winning tickets were sold in New Hampshire and Virginia.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on July 19 when a $1.08 billion ticket was sold in California.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.