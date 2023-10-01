Trending

Powerball: Here are the numbers from Saturday’s $960M drawing

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Powerball: File photo. Saturday night's Powerball jackpot was estimated at $960 million. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Powerball jackpot moved tantalizingly close to the $1 billion mark as numbers were drawn for the fourth-largest prize in the promotion’s history on Saturday night.

The numbers selected Saturday for the $960 million grand prize were 19-30-37-44-46 and the Powerball was 22. The multiplier was 2X.

If someone wins the big prize, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year; or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $441.4 million before taxes.

If nobody wins, the jackpot will likely become the fourth in Powerball history to top $1 billion and the second largest this year, lottery officials said.

On July 19, a $1.08 billion ticket was sold in California. That was the third-largest Powerball jackpot in the promotion’s history, lottery officials said.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

  • $2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).
  • $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee).
  • $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023, drawing (One ticket from California).
  • $960 million (estimated) – Sept. 30, 2023 drawing.
  • $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).
  • $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).
  • $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington).
  • $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland).
  • $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California).
  • $687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 (Two tickets from Iowa and New York).

2023 Powerball jackpots won

  • Feb. 6 — $754.6 million — Washington
  • March 4 — $162.6 million — Virginia
  • April 19 — $252.6 million — Ohio
  • July 19 — $1.08 billion — California
