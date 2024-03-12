Trending

Pi Day 2024: Get deals, freebies on pizzas and pies to celebrate 3.14

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Look for deals on Thursday, March 14, on sweet pies and on pizzas.

Pi Day Cherry Pie Pi Day, March 14, celebrates pies both savory and sweet. (Mizina/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Thursday is “Pi Day,” a day celebrating the savory, the sweet and the numbers 3, 1 and 4.

Pi Day is a combination of math and the calendar, and a few years ago, those in the food industry decided to use the numbers 3,1 and 4 (as in the numerical date of March 14) to establish a day to honor pies.

The day was chosen because it reflects the first three numbers of “pi,” or the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. The first three digits of pi are 3.14.

As a result, you’ll see those numbers a lot when it comes to deals on pies. Below are a few restaurants taking part in the celebration:

(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Many offers are dine-in only and can’t be used with any other discount or coupon. Prices may vary with location.)

  • 7-Eleven: You can get any large pizza on Thursday for $3.14 each when you sign up for 7Rewards or order through the 7NOW delivery app. 7NOW members can also get $14 off of $30 purchases with the code PIDAYDEAL.
  • Bakers Square: Wednesday — the day before Pi Day — is Free Pie Day at Baker’s Square restaurants. You can get a free slice of pie with any entree and beverage purchase from 10:30 a.m. until close.
  • BJ’s Restaurant Brewhouse: BJ’s is offering a mini one-topping pizza (dine-in only) for $3.14.
  • Blaze Pizza: Download the Blaze Pizza app before Thursday and you can get an 11-inch pizza for $3.14. Download the app here.
  • Burger King: Spend $3.14 or more on Pi Day to get a free Hersey’s Sundae Pie — while supplies last.
  • Firehouse Subs: On Wednesday and Thursday, you can get a meatball sub for $5 through the Firehouse Subs app or online.
  • Grand Traverse Pie Company: When you order anything from the pie company, you’ll get a free slice of Michigan ABC Crumb Pie.
  • Kona Grill: Get a piece of apple pie for $3.14 with the purchase of any entree or steak.
  • Marie Callender’s: Get $3.14 off select Marie Callender’s frozen pies when shopping online at selected retailers, including Walmart, Kroger and Amazon Fresh. You can get the same deal if you go to a Marie Callender’s restaurant on Thursday.
  • Noodles & Company: Through April 30, rewards members can get any dessert for $1 with a purchase. On Pi Day, rewards members can get any shareable for $3.14 with the purchase of a regular entree.
  • Papa Murphy’s: Place an order online from Papa Murphy’s on Thursday and you can get 31.4% off when you use the code PIDAY24. This offer applies to regular-priced items with no cart minimums.
  • Pie Five Pizza: Through March, you can get a free personal pizza when you buy three personal pizzas.
  • Pieology: Pies and Perks members will receive two free Perks with their Create Your Own Pizza or Calzone purchase on Thursday.
  • Primanti Bros: Use the code FREEPIZZA to get BOGO 14- or 18-inch pizza on any Thursday in March.
  • Round Table Pizza: You can get a personal cheese pizza for $3.14 on Pi Day. The deal is valid for all Round Table Pizza Royalty Rewards members and at participating locations only.
  • Schlotzsky’s: For Pi Day, Schlotzsky’s is offering rewards members $3.14 off any pizza or flatbread. You must be a Schlotzsky’s reward member to redeem the deal.
  • STK Steakhouse: Purchase any entree or steak and get a slice of apple pie for $3.14.
  • Your Pie: You can get a 10-inch pizza for $5. The deal is available in restaurants or for Your Pie Rewards program members who place online orders.
