Photographer accuses Taylor Swift’s father of assault in Australia

Australian police are investigating an allegation by a photographer that he was assaulted by singer Taylor Swift’s father on Tuesday.

Ben McDonald, 51, said Scott Swift, 71, hit him in the face as he and his pop singer daughter were getting off a yacht and headed to a car.

A video broadcast by Australian media shows Swift, who is concealed beneath an umbrella, walking with her father and security guards along Neutral Bay Wharf toward a car at about 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Camera flashes go off before two voices - reported to be a photographer and a guard - accuse each other of touching umbrellas, The BBC reported. It is unclear whether the footage captures the alleged incident.

McDonald said the singer had already entered the car when her father “charged in” and attacked him.

“I’ve been doing this for 23 years and I haven’t been in a situation where someone’s hit me in the chops,” he said, adding he had not provoked the incident.

A representative for the singer had a different take on the incident.

“Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water,” the representative told The Guardian.

New South Wales Police said in a statement, “The younger man reported the incident and inquiries are now under way by officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command,” New South Wales Police said in a statement.

Swift wrapped up the Australian leg of her Eras Tour in Sydney on Monday night.









