Mother’s Day 2024: How to make mom a gift, create a card, even make her flowers

Mother’s Day is Sunday, and the deadline to get your mom a gift is quickly approaching.

You can head to a local store or shop online for Mom, or you can show her exactly what’s in your heart by going the do-it-yourself route.

There are tutorials for all sorts of things mom might like, and suggestions for homemade cards, flowers, and a lot of other gifts.

Check out these DIY Mother’s Day gift ideas:

Rachel Ray has some ideas for DIY gifts mom will “actually want.”

What about a bed tray with your child’s artwork? Or for older children, how about a nice letter to mom? Here, from somuchbetterwithage.com, are directions.

For kids who want to make mom something homemade, here are some ideas for cards and papercraft gifts.

If you are stuck on ideas for the mom, grandma, or mother-in-law in your life, check out this list that may have you covered.



