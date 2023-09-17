Mother of former NFL player Sergio Brown found dead in Chicago suburb

MAYWOOD, Ill. — The mother of former NFL defensive back Sergio Brown was found dead in a creek near her Chicago suburban home, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Police in the western Chicago suburb of Maywood, Illinois, said they were told by family members they could not find Myrtle Brown, 73, or her son, the 35-year-old who played seven years in the NFL from 2010 to 2016, WGN-TV reported.

After conducting a missing persons search for the pair, police found Myrtle Brown unresponsive in a creek near the back of her residence, according to the television station.

Her body was later taken to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, where her death was ruled a homicide.

Maywood police are conducting a murder investigation after one of two people who went missing Saturday was discovered dead. https://t.co/4S7rY0FApg — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) September 17, 2023

“We’re going to find out what happened because it’s not normal for my sister to not answer her phone, not to respond to text messages. People have been reaching out to her since Friday. No one was able to reach her,” Sheila Simmons, Myrtle Brown’s sister, told WGN. “Now, I got the call this morning saying that she’s missing, so immediately I came out here and find out my sister is dead.”

Police have not yet been able to locate Sergio Brown, according to WFLD-TV.

Sergio Brown signed with the New England Patriots in 2010 and also played for the Indianapolis Colts, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com. He played 94 games during his NFL career. He appeared in 10 playoff games with the Patriots and Colts.

Sergio Brown attended Proviso East High School in Maywood, according to WGN.

Sergio Brown signed with the New England Patriots in 2010 and played through 2011.