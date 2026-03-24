Miracle: Flight attendant thrown from Air Canada plane in crash survives

A flight attendant on board the Air Canada plane that crashed into a fire truck survived being thrown from the aircraft.

The fire truck had permission to cross the tarmac at New York LaGuardia Airport to respond to an issue on another plane when it was hit by the Air Canada plane. The two pilots on the plane were killed and dozens of people were injured, Fox News reported.

Among those hurt was Solange Tremblay, a flight attendant.

She was ejected from the plane but was found still strapped into her seat more than 100 meters, or 328 feet, from the plane.

Her daughter, Sarah Lépine, told TVA Nouvelles that it was a “total miracle’ that Tremblay survived.

“It’s a complete miracle,” Lépine told the news agency. “At the moment of impact, her seat was ejected more than a hundred meters from the plane. They found her and she was still strapped into her seat. She had a guardian angel watching over her. It could have been much worse.”

Tremblay’s set was behind the pilots, the Canadian news outlet said.

The flight attendant fractured one of her legs in several areas and will need surgery to repair the damage.

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