Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck belt out 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame' during baseball game

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Alan Ruck and Matthew Broderick
Reunion FILE PHOTO: The movie "Ferris Bueller's Day Off", written and directed by John Hughes. Seen here from left, Alan Ruck as Cameron Frye and Matthew Broderick as Ferris Bueller at Wrigley Field. Initial theatrical release June 11, 1986. Screen capture. Paramount Pictures. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) (CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images)
There was a “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” reunion at a Canadian baseball diamond.

Matthew Broderick and costar Alan Ruck took to the field during the seventh inning stretch during a game between the Vancouver Canadians and the AquaSox, CNN reported.

Broderick, who played the titular character Ferris Bueller, and Ruck, who was his best friend Cameron Frye, sang “Take me out to the ball game” to the fans who packed the stadium.

In the film, the pair, along with Bueller’s girlfriend Sloane, played by Mia Sara, attended a Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field, where Broderick and Ruck put their spin on “Hey batter, batter, batter, swing, batter!”

Broderick and Ruck are together once again in the upcoming film “The Best of Yet To Come,” where they play best friends, CTV News reported. They are shooting the film in Vancouver, according to IMDB.

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” was released in 1986, or 39 years ago.

