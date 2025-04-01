March Madness: UConn favored as women’s Final Four is set

The University of Connecticut women’s basketball team will attempt to break a nine-year title drought when the Final Four begins on April 4 in Tampa, Florida.

UConn, which is favored to capture its 12th NCAA crown -- and first since 2016 -- will be joined by defending champion South Carolina, UCLA and Texas in Friday’s semifinals.

The Huskies (35-3), led by Paige Bueckers’ 31-point effort on Monday, defeated No. 1 seed USC 78-64 in the Spokane 4 Regional final to reach their record 24th Final Four. UConn will face UCLA (34-2), which prevailed 72-65 in the Spokane 1 Regional final against LSU (31-6). UConn and UCLA will face off at 9 p.m. EDT on April 4 at Amalie Arena.

South Carolina (34-3), a three-time national champion that went 38-0 last season en route to the women’s title, advanced with a 54-50 victory against Duke (29-8) on Sunday in the Birmingham 2 Regional final.

The Gamecocks will face Texas (35-3), which punched its ticket to the Final Four for the first time since 2003 in the Birmingham 3 Regional final, earning a 58-47 victory against TCU (34-4).

The winners of both semifinal games will meet for the championship on April 6 in a 3 p.m. EDT contest.

