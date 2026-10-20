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Man posed as security guard to sneak into Tennessee-Alabama football game, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Arrested: Blake Bible is accused of impersonating a security guard as he tried to gain entry to last Saturday's Tennessee-Alabama game in Knoxville. (Justice Information Management System )
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee-Alabama football game is one of the Southeastern Conference’s top rivalry games and can be a tough ticket for fans.

One Tennessee fan, however, tried to slip into the big game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville while posing as a security guard. It did not work.

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According to court records obtained by WVLT, Blake Bible, 20, of Morristown, was arrested on Saturday and charged with theft of property, a misdemeanor.

According to police, officers saw Bible drinking a White Claw while wearing a uniform used by employees of Axis, the security company that works events at the University of Tennessee, just before 3:30 p.m. ET, according to the television station.

The supervisor for Axis told police that Bible did not work for the security company and had stolen a polo shirt and hat to gain access to the game, WVLT reported.

The wannabe security employee missed a big upset, as the No. 14 Vols (6-2, 3-1 SEC) upset the sixth-ranked Crimson Tide (5-2, 3-2) in a 26-10 decision.

Bible is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 30, WATE reported.

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