Man called police to report that he’s too drunk to drive

LONDON — A driver contacted police Monday afternoon claiming that he was drunk driving after he had a tough weekend in North Yorkshire, England.

North Yorkshire Police Department said that the man called dispatch around just before noon. The man said he “doesn’t know what he is doing,” after he reportedly disclosed that he had been driving drunk, The Associated Press reported.

“Man calls the police to report that HE is a drink driver,” police said. The AP said that police used the British term for the offense. “It’s not every day that this happens.”

Officers went out to the area where the 52-year-old man said he was. He was found inside a van by a roadside.

Police administered a breath test on the man. The breath test found that the man was three times over the legal limit in England, the AP reported.

The man was arrested later on Monday. He was charged with drunk driving and was released the following day.

